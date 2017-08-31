Celebrities

August 31, 2017 9:32 PM

Dak, Dez, Cowboys raise Harvey money while others practice

By SCHUYLER DIXON AP Pro Football Writer
ARLINGTON, Texas

With Dak Prescott on one end of a row and Dez Bryant on the other, the stars and starters for the Dallas Cowboys answered phones to take donations for Hurricane Harvey relief while lesser-known teammates practiced a few yards away.

The quarterback and his top receiver were among two dozen Dallas players on the sideline at empty 80,000-seat AT&T Stadium on Thursday night. The closed practice on the field was the replacement for a preseason game that was first relocated from flood-ravaged Houston and ultimately canceled when the Texans got the OK to go home.

Dubbed "super cool" by Bryant, the combo event was televised live by a local station. Hall of Fame receiver Michael Irvin was among the TV hosts, with the phone bank to his left behind him and the practice going on to his right.

Bryant took the call from owner and general manager Jerry Jones, who donated $1 million. Team officials said an early estimate on the total for the Salvation Army was more than $2 million.

