FILE - In this Aug. 29, 2017 file photo, conservative commentator Tom Lahren attends Politicon in Pasadena, Calif. Fox News Channel has hired Lahren, who has hosted shows on The Blaze and One America News Network along with working for a political action committee supporting President Donald Trump. The network said on Wednesday, Aug. 30, that Lahren will have a “signature role” on a digital product under development and be a commentator on the network’s opinion programming.
Fox hires conservative commentator Lahren

August 30, 2017 11:47 AM

Fox News Channel has hired conservative commentator Tomi Lahren, who has hosted shows on The Blaze and One America News Network along with working for a political action committee supporting President Donald Trump.

The network said on Wednesday that Lahren will have a "signature role" on a digital product under development and be a commentator on the network's opinion programming. Her primary home will be on Sean Hannity's show, where she was to debut on Wednesday.

Lahren, who is 25, has quickly achieved a high profile in the conservative movement following her graduation from the University of Nevada, Las Vegas. She has more than 4 million Facebook followers, and she produces her own videos with commentary on politics and culture.

