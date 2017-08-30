Celebrities

City bike share program takes museum's art for a spin

The Associated Press

August 30, 2017 9:45 AM

PHILADELPHIA

The Barnes Foundation is sending some of its most famous pieces of artwork out onto the streets of Philadelphia, on bikes.

The museum has teamed up with the city's Indego bicycle sharing program to outfit 20 of the bikes with decals that turn them into rolling copies of works by artists such as Vincent van Gogh.

A statement from the museum says the pieces were selected through an online poll and that the initiative is intended to attract people from all around the city. Indego subscription holders will get free admission to the Barnes for a year after some of the bikes make their debut in September.

The nonprofit foundation was established by Dr. Albert C. Barnes in 1922. The city launched the bike sharing program in 2015.

