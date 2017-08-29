John Steinbeck's relatives by marriage in copyright dispute

Waverly Scott Kaffaga, stepdaughter of author John Steinbeck, leaves federal court in downtown Los Angeles on Tuesday, Aug. 29, 2017. Kaffaga says that film remakes of "The Grapes of Wrath" and "East of Eden" fell apart because the author's late son and widow interfered with the projects. She told jurors in Los Angeles federal court that long-running litigation has prevented her from making the most of Steinbeck's copyright. Brian Melley AP Photo