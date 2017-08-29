Celebrities

Venice Film Festival offers grit, glamour and George Clooney

The Associated Press

August 29, 2017 2:12 AM

VENICE, Italy

The Venice Film Festival is kicking off the fall cinema season with searing drama, serious glamour and a crop of new movies vying for attention, awards and acclaim.

The world's oldest cinema festival is a key showcase for films hoping to dominate Hollywood's awards season. In recent years, Venice has been a launch-pad for Oscar winners including "Birdman," ''Spotlight" and "La La Land."

This year's edition opens with Alexander Payne's "Downsizing," a science fiction-tinged drama starring Matt Damon as a man who hopes to minimize his problems by shrinking himself.

Other films competing for the festival's Golden Lion prize include George Clooney-directed heist movie "Suburbicon"; Guillermo del Toro's fantastical "The Shape of Water" and Darren Aronofsky's secrecy-shrouded thriller "Mother!"

The 74th Venice Film Festival runs Wednesday to Sept. 9.

