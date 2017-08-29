Sculpture to be unveiled at Buffalo waterfront

State officials are planning to unveil the latest art installation on Buffalo's waterfront.
The Erie Canal Harbor Development Corporation announced earlier this month that a 1963 sculpture called Flat Man would go up at the Outer Harbor. On Tuesday, state officials and a representative from the Griffis Sculpture Park in East Otto will be at the Outer Harbor for the unveiling.
Flat Man was created by the late Larry Griffis Jr. It stands almost three stories high and weighs close to 3,000 pounds. The sculpture will be on loan from Griffis for five years.
