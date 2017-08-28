Keegan-Michael Key narrating audio edition of Twain story

FILE - In this June 26, 2017, file photo, Keegan-Michael Key attends the premiere of the Netflix original series "Friends From College" at AMC Loews 34th Street in New York. Random House Children's Books tells The Associated Press on Monday, Aug. 28, the Emmy Award-winning performer is narrating the audio edition of Mark Twain's "The Purloining of Prince Oleomargarine." The Twain story is a fairy tale he left unfinished at the time of his death. It has been completed by author Philip Stead and illustrator Erin Stead. Both the print and audio editions are scheduled for Sept. 26. Photo by Charles Sykes