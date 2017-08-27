Kendrick Lamar arrives at the MTV Video Music Awards at The Forum on Sunday, Aug. 27, 2017, in Inglewood, Calif.
Celebrities

Winners of the 2017 MTV Video Music Awards

The Associated Press

August 27, 2017 11:16 PM

INGLEWOOD, Calif.

Winners of the MTV Video Music Awards, presented Sunday at the Forum in Inglewood, California.

Video of the year: "HUMBLE." Kendrick Lamar

Artist of the year: Ed Sheeran

Collaboration: "I Don't Wanna Live Forever," Zayn & Taylor Swift

Pop: "Down," Fifth Harmony feat. Gucci Mane

Hip hop: "HUMBLE." Kendrick Lamar

Dance: "Stay," Alessia Cara & Zedd

Rock: "Heavydirtysoul," Twenty One Pilots

Fight against the system: "Black SpiderMan," Logic feat. Damian Lemar Hudson; "Immigrants (We Get the Job Done)," The Hamilton Mixtape; "Light," Big Sean; "Scars to Your Beautiful," Alessia Cara; "Stand Up/Stand N Rock #NoDAPL," Taboo feat. Shailene Woodley; "Surefire," John Legend.

Song of summer: "XO Tour Llif3," Lil Uzi Vert

New artist: Khalid

Art direction: "HUMBLE." Kendrick Lamar (Production Designer: Spencer Graves)

Choreography: "Fade," Kanye West (Choreographers: Jae Blaze, Guapo, Matthew Pasterisa, Teyana Taylor & Derek Watkins)

Cinematography: "HUMBLE." Kendrick Lamar (Cinematographer: Scott Cunningham)

Direction: "HUMBLE." Kendrick Lamar (Directors: Dave Meyers, The Little Homies)

Editing: "Wyclef Jean," Young Thug (Editors: Ryan Staake, Eric Degliomini)

Visual effects: "HUMBLE." Kendrick Lamar (Company: Timber/Lead: Jonah Hall)

