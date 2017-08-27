Kendrick Lamar opens MTV VMAs; 'Despacito' snubbed again

Kendrick Lamar opened the 2017 MTV Video Music Awards with an explosive performance featuring his sharp raps and ninjas dancing near fire.
The rapper performed the hits "Humble" and "DNA" at the Forum in Inglewood, California on Sunday. Sporting a red jacket, red pants and white shirt, with a red lights beaming around him, he worked the stage while Pink, Calvin Harris, Logic and others nodded along.
At one point, one of the ninjas was on fire and danced near Lamar while he rapped.
Lamar is the leading nominee with eight, including video of the year for his anthemic No. 1 hit, "Humble." Bruno Mars' "24K Magic," DJ Khaled and Rihanna's "Wild Thoughts," the Weeknd's "Reminder" and Alessia Cara's "Scars to Your Beautiful" are also up for the top prize.
"Despacito," which was snubbed in the video of the year category, lost the only award it was nominated for: song of summer. Rapper's Liz Uzi Vert's Top 10 hit, "XO Tour Life," won the prize.
Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee's international hit is the most viewed video on YouTube and currently No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. MTV said Universal Music Latin Entertainment didn't submit the video, while the record label said they weren't asked to send in the clip.
Ed Sheeran followed Lamar with a performance of his hit, "Shape of You." Other performers include Miley Cyrus, Shawn Mendes, Lorde, Fifth Harmony with Gucci Mane, Thirty Seconds to Mars, Logic with Khalid, Post Malone and Julia Michaels. Pink, who will also perform, will receive the Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award.
Taylor Swift isn't nominated for an award, but she could own the night. The pop star, who made headlines all week as she teased her new single, will debut a music video at the show. She dropped the juicy song, "Look What You Made Me Do," on Friday, causing a stir online as fans and others deciphered the lyrics, with many interpreting it as a diss toward Kanye West.
Others felt Swift's song took shots at Katy Perry, who is hosting the VMAs and is nominated for five awards. It was not clear if Swift is attending the show.
Rod Stewart will sing a reworked version of his hit "Da Ya Think I'm Sexy?" remotely from Las Vegas with pop band DNCE; Demi Lovato will also perform remotely from Vegas.
Khalid and Cardi B, whose song "Bodak Yellow (Money Moves)" is No. 3 on the Hot 100 chart, performed during the pre-show. Teyana Taylor — the star dancer of Kanye West's "Fade" video and one of the video's choreographers — won best choreography for the clip.
Transgender members of the military walked the red carpet. On Friday, President Donald Trump directed the Pentagon to extend a ban on transgender individuals joining the military.
MTV eliminated gender categories like best male and female video at this year's VMAs, and they announced the artist of the year award. Nominees include Lamar, Mars, Sheeran, Ariana Grande, Lorde and the Weeknd.
Acts who scored nominations include the Chainsmokers, Migos, Harry Styles, Selena Gomez, Fifth Harmony and Big Sean.
