Arkansas man accused in death of Alabama woman

Charges have been filed against an Arkansas man in connection with the discovery of an Alabama woman's body at a lake near Jacksonville.
Little Rock television station KTHV reports that David Houston-Harvey faces two felony charges in connection with the death of 23-year-old Laramie Cline. Houston-Harvey is charged with abuse of a corpse and tampering with evidence.
Police found Laramie Cline's body by Lake Pickthorne in Lonoke County, about 15 miles (24 kilometers) northeast of Little Rock. Cline had been reported missing while visiting Denver with Houston-Harvey.
Prosecutors say they don't expect to file homicide charges in Lonoke County. Investigators are trying to determine where Cline was killed, and additional charges may be filed there.
Bond was set at $500,000 for Houston-Harvey and a hearing was scheduled for Oct. 16.
