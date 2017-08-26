American holds onto Air Guitar World Championship title

Winner American Matt "Airistotle" Burns, performs during the final of the Air Guitar World Championships in Oulu, Finland, Friday, Aug. 25, 2017. The American successfully defended his title at the 22nd Air Guitar World Championships in Oulu, Finland on Friday after competing in the finals against 15 contestants from South Korea, Pakistan, Sweden, Britain, Canada and other countries. Lehtikuva via AP Eeva Rihel