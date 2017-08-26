AP Was There: Princess Diana dies in Paris car crash

FILE - In this Sunday Aug.31, 1997 file photo people buy Sunday newspapers reporting the death of Diana, Princess of Wales. The Princess, along with her companion Dodi Fayed, and a driver, were killed in a car crash in Paris, earlier in the day. The way Princess Diana died 20 years ago this month _ in a high-speed Paris car crash while she and her boyfriend were being chauffeured by an intoxicated driver and pursued by photographers _ shocked and angered the public. It also preserved her in memory as a glamorous, beloved and vulnerable victim. Adrian Dennis, File AP Photo