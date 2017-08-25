Judge KO's class-action case from Mayweather-Pacquiao fight

FILE - This May 2, 2015 file photo shows Manny Pacquiao from the Philippines, left, and Floyd Mayweather Jr., embracing in the ring at the finish of their welterweight title fight in Las Vegas. A federal judge Friday, Aug. 25, 2017 dismissed class-action lawsuits by disgruntled boxing fans around the country who complained they didn't get their pay-per-view money's worth in the fight. The judge said that he felt sympathy for fans who felt deceived that Pacquiao's camp failed to disclose he had a shoulder injury until about three hours before the fight. Isaac Brekken,File AP Photo