Excerpts from recent South Dakota editorials

Rapid City Journal, Rapid City, Aug. 24
Allied Art Fund shouldn't be cut by city
Among the cuts in Mayor Allender's proposed $164 million budget is $27,000 for Allied Arts Fund Community Investments, which last year received $102,000 from the city.
As with the mayor's desire to eliminate all funding, or $40,000, for the Retired Seniors Volunteer Program, this will hurt an organization that receives a relatively small amount of money that ripples through Rapid City in ways that make a real difference in people's lives.
The Allied Arts Fund distributes grants to groups that include the Black Hills Chamber Music Society, Black Hills Dance Theatre, Black Hills Symphony Orchestra, Chamber Music Festival of the Black Hills, Rapid City Concert Association, Dakota Artists Guild and the Black Hills Pow Wow Association — all organizations that contribute to the culture and quality of life here while surviving on tight budgets.
GiGi Lage, executive director of the Allied Arts Fund, uses city funds to help generate contributions from foundations and businesses. She told the Journal that for every dollar it receives from the city, there is a return of $4.85. In 2016, area nonprofits received $141,087 from the arts fund.
Lage said if the city council approves the budget cut, it could harm a number of organizations and initiatives like the artist's guild educational programs offered to fifth-graders.
One complaint you hear about Rapid City is there is too little for youth to do, which is often a recipe for trouble. Youths who have too much free time on their hands are more likely to turn to drugs and alcohol, which can lead to a lifetime of problems and place a greater demand on law enforcement, the courts and the jail, which already consume a significant portion of Rapid City's and Pennington County's budgets.
In a proposal that calls for a $4 million increase in spending and four or five new full-time positions that will pay far more than $27,000, it is difficult to understand why the mayor doesn't place more value on an organization that does so much for the community with so little money.
The Allied Art Fund has demonstrated it is a responsible steward of the city's appropriation and that it can leverage the money to help people of all ages who create art, enjoy the arts or want to learn about the arts.
The $27,000 the mayor wants to cut in this case won't be needed to balance a growing budget. Cutting the money, however, would send the message that the arts are becoming less important and that would be a step backward for our community.
___
American News, Aberdeen, Aug. 24
The fair's good, and good to improve
The Brown County Fair is an annual thing of wonder.
Think about it. The fairgrounds on the northwest edge of Aberdeen becomes its own fully functioning city.
It has its own food places, entertainment, transportation systems, governing body, security, waste management and living accommodations for 716 campers and others such as carnival workers.
There is a lot of good that happens there in a week's time. Plus, the fair has a solid reputation, and adds to Aberdeen's resume as a place where good things happen.
Of course, if you are not moving forward, you are falling behind. Therefore, fair improvements must continue.
Here are our 2017 fair "thumbs ups, thumbs downs" — some good things mixed in with needed improvements:
Thumbs up: To all the volunteers, thank you. They are the backbone of the fair, folks such as local resident Stu Swenson, whose family is on its third generation of helping at the fair.
Thumbs down: When you leave hundreds of people to park on their own in make-shift parking lots, there are going to be problems. People are going to take down barriers to park where they are not supposed to park as well as box other people in with careless attitudes. Maybe the return of parking volunteers is needed, especially on the nights of concerts.
Thumbs up: In 2016, heavy rains made a mess of parking. Work was done to improve parking areas, and it made a big difference this year, even though there are still improvements to be made.
Thumbs down: Ticketing issues were again a problem early on at the Monday rodeo. Resolved maybe, but come on. How many years in a row are we going to have problems with ticketing? Why can't this be resolved? This has to be job No. 1 for 2018.
Thumbs up: There was a nice mix of fair food vendors to please the palates of many. Keep the favorites and mix in new vendors and new options.
Thumbs down: If you are going to have reserved seating in the grandstands, the row numbers on the steps need to be able to be seen. They need to be repainted.
Thumbs up: The pet ban was a good idea that seemed to work for the most part.
Thumbs down: The fair needs to figure out free internet access for guests. A good Wi-Fi connection is almost like a water hookup in this day and age. The fair, active on social media, should encourage patrons to promote the fair with the convenience of free Wi-Fi.
Thumbs up: Most of the entertainment seemed top notch. A rising star band such as Old Dominion seemed to impress concert-goers, and their numbers certainly impressed band members, who said as much during their energetic performance.
Thumbs down: It seems like more and more ATVs are being allowed on the fairgrounds. Golf carts, although still a threat to walkers, are needed to help transport those who need help walking as well as to carry heavy loads. But ATVs that have the ability to go very fast should be very limited in their use to only those who need to get somewhere fast, such as law enforcement.
Thumbs up: We like to see our local, state and federal office-holders visit the fair and meet-and-greet with constituents of all political leanings.
Thumbs down: Underage drinking continues to be an issue at the fair, and continues to be a concern to us all.
___
Madison Daily Leader, Madison, Aug. 21
Generous gifts are a new boost to DSU rocket
When describing Dakota State University to others away from Madison, I often describe it as a "rocket ship." The university's leadership, faculty, program designs and strategic focus all contribute to its performance.
So when news broke of a major announcement at Sunday's dedication of the Beacom Institute of Technology, we were curious about another great thing about to happen to a great institution.
The announcement was made: a $30 million gift from Miles Beacom and T. Denny Sanford, $10 million in funding from the South Dakota Future Fund, and $20 million in federal funding — still being finalized — announced by U.S. Sen. Mike Rounds.
The announcement focused on the big picture, not the details. The Beacom/Sanford gift is by far the largest gift in Dakota State history. It follows the $5 million gift from Beacom and Sanford to help build the Beacom Institute. The gift and the other funding will be used in the field of cybersecurity, the fastest-growing field of study at DSU.
We didn't learn Sunday about how that money would be spent, but we're confident it will be spent wisely. Sanford has a history of tying his donations to lofty goals, such as finding a cure for Type 1 diabetes or discovering the origins of matter through the Sanford Homestake Laboratory in Lead.
First, we expect bricks and mortar. Today's highest level of research in cybersecurity can't be done in a facility without top-rate security over public internet connections. We expect the best-designed facility for that work to be located right here in Madison.
Second, we expect recruitment of the best researchers, who may or not be teaching faculty. While there will be some opportunities for students to conduct research, the highest-level research will be conducted by the best, most experienced people in the field.
Third, we could expect scholarships for students to pursue cybersecurity as a career path, with a commitment to practicing in the field for a certain number of years, in line with the Cyber Corp Scholarships already in place.
To continue our rocket ship analogy, it feels as though another booster rocket is being placed on a ship that's already taking off. It also fits with Sunday's celebration theme of "Rising."
We offer heartfelt thanks to Miles Beacom, Denny Sanford, Gov. Dennis Daugaard and Sen. Mike Rounds. But equal recognition and thanks go to DSU President Dr. Jose-Marie Griffiths, the leadership team and all others at the university. The current success and vision for the future are what attracted the donors and funding, and they will be the characteristics that will lead to success.
