Jill Scott among headliners for Essence Festival Durban

The Associated Press

August 23, 2017 8:05 PM

NEW ORLEANS

Neo-soul Grammy Award-winning songstress Jill Scott has been added to the lineup for the second edition of Essence Festival Durban in South Africa.

Scott joins the Rev. Al Sharpton and Bishop T.D. Jakes for the event scheduled Sept. 26-Oct. 1.

Just like the New Orleans festival, Essence Festival Durban draws international performers and speakers together to entertain and inspire, as well as a host of local artists and experts. The event is comprised of nightly music concerts and a daily Empowerment Experience, offering workshops and seminars across a wide range of issues, including development of women and youth in business.

Last year's inaugural Durban Festival drew more than 10,000 people and featured appearances by Steve Harvey, Phaedra Parks and singers Estelle, Kelly Price, NE-YO, Wizkid and Black Coffee.

