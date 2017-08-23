The Latest: Stopped van thought unrelated to Spain attacks

FILE - In this Sunday, Nov. 20, 2016 file photo, Miles Michaud, lead singer of the California band Allah-Las, performs during the second and last day of the Corona Capital Music Festival in Mexico City. A rock venue in the Dutch port city of Rotterdam says it has cancelled a concert by American rock group Allah-Las because of a “terror threat.” Concert organizer Rotown says on Twitter that the concert on Wednesday, Aug. 23, 2017 at the Maassilo venue was cancelled on orders of the police because of the threat. Dario Lopez-Mills, file AP Photo