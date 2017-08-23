Princes William and Harry speak candidly about Diana's death

FILE - This is a Sunday, April 9, 2017, file photo of Britain's Prince William, left, and Britain's Prince Harry as they arrive at the Canadian National Vimy Memorial in Vimy, near Arras, northern France, to attend the commemorations of the 100th anniversary of the Battle of Vimy Ridge. Princes William and Harry have spoken candidly about the death of their mother, Princess Diana, in an interview marking 20 years since she was killed in a car crash. Pool Photo, File via AP Philippe Huguen