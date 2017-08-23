Celebrities

Roy Orbison, 6 others named to Memphis Music Hall of Fame

The Associated Press

August 23, 2017 3:40 AM

MEMPHIS, Tenn.

Singer-songwriter Roy Orbison, Earth, Wind & Fire co-founder Maurice White and the prolific Memphis Horns duo of Andrew Love and Wayne Jackson are among this year's Memphis Music Hall of Fame inductees.

The hall announced Monday seven new inductees into the pantheon of musical greats who have strong connections to Memphis. Previous inductees include Elvis Presley, B.B. King, Justin Timberlake and Three 6 Mafia.

Orbison recorded at Sun Records in Memphis, and White was born in the city. Love and Jackson recorded and lived in Memphis.

Other inductees include Sun Records producer "Cowboy" Jack Clement; gospel singer Cassietta George; Beale Street Music Festival founder Irvin Salky; and Frank Stokes, known as the father of Memphis guitar blues.

This year's inductees will be honored at a ceremony scheduled on Oct. 27.

