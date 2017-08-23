Steelers holdout Bell hints at Sept. 1 return in Tweet

FILE - In this Dec. 11, 2016, file photo, Pittsburgh Steelers running back Le'Veon Bell 26) carries against the Buffalo Bills during the second half of an NFL football game in Orchard Park, N.Y. Bell has suggested on Twitter that he will return to the team on Sept. 1, the day after Pittsburgh’s final preseason game. Bell hasn't signed his franchise tender and has been holding out through training camp. Responding to a fan Tuesday night, Aug. 22, asking when he plans to end his holdout, Bell wrote "9-1-17" and added a wink.