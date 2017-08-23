FILE - In this Dec. 11, 2016, file photo, Pittsburgh Steelers running back Le'Veon Bell
FILE - In this Dec. 11, 2016, file photo, Pittsburgh Steelers running back Le'Veon Bell 26) carries against the Buffalo Bills during the second half of an NFL football game in Orchard Park, N.Y. Bell has suggested on Twitter that he will return to the team on Sept. 1, the day after Pittsburgh’s final preseason game. Bell hasn't signed his franchise tender and has been holding out through training camp. Responding to a fan Tuesday night, Aug. 22, asking when he plans to end his holdout, Bell wrote "9-1-17" and added a wink.
Steelers holdout Bell hints at Sept. 1 return in Tweet

The Associated Press

August 23, 2017 12:52 AM

PITTSBURGH

Steelers star Le'Veon Bell has suggested on Twitter that he will return to the team on Sept. 1, the day after Pittsburgh's final preseason game.

Bell hasn't signed his franchise tender and has been holding out through training camp. Responding to a fan Tuesday night asking when he plans to end his holdout, Bell wrote: "9-1-17" and added a wink.

The franchise tender offered Bell will guarantee him $12.1 million for the upcoming season. The two-time Pro Bowl running back has been seeking a long-term deal.

Bell rushed for 1,268 yards and seven touchdowns last season and also caught 75 passes for 616 yards and two TDs.

