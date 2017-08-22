Hall of Fame baseball announcer Rafael 'Felo' Ramirez dies

Rafael "Felo" Ramirez, a Hall of Fame baseball radio broadcaster who was the signature voice for millions of Spanish-speaking sports fans over three decades, has died. He was 94.
The Miami Marlins announced Ramirez' death Tuesday.
Ramirez, who died Monday night, began his broadcasting career in Cuba in 1945 before calling 31 All-Star games and World Series in Spanish. He was the Marlins Spanish-language announcer since their inaugural season in 1993 and was inducted into baseball's Hall of Fame in 2001.
He was known for an expressive, yet low-key style and his signature strike call of "Essstrike."
Several Spanish-language broadcasters, including Amury Pi-Gonzanez of the Seattle Mariners and San Francisco Giants, have admitted to emulating his style.
