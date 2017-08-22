Russian theater director detained in embezzlement case

In this photo taken on Tuesday, June 27, 2017, Kirill Serebrennikov, one of Russia's most venerated theater and film directors leads a rehearsal in the Bolshoi Theater, in Moscow, Russia. In a statement Tuesday Aug. 22, 2017, Russia's top investigative body says it has detained Serebrennikov and is pressing charges against him of embezzling 68 million rubles

US dlrs 1.1 million) of government funds that were earmarked for a production at his theater.