Sylvester Stallone film seeking extras in Ohio

A casting agency is seeking extras for a movie starring Sylvester Stallone that will be filmed at the Ohio State Reformatory, the former prison in Mansfield where "The Shawshank Redemption" was filmed.
Mansfield City Council members say the film is the sequel to the yet-to-be-released "Escape Plan 2." The "Escape Plan" movies featuring Stallone all center on a prison break.
Crew members say filming will start mid-September and end in early October. The film crew is scouting other filming locations in Mansfield, such as office spaces.
This film will be Stallone's second in Mansfield, roughly 80 miles (129 kilometers) southwest of Cleveland. The first was "Tango and Cash" with actor Kurt Russell in 1989.
Crew members say "Escape Plan 2" will be released in late 2018 or early 2019.
