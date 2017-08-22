Pulse manager, singer Mary Lambert slated for state fair

Seattle-based singer-songwriter Mary Lambert and Pulse nightclub manager Brian Reagan are appearing at the New York State Fair's Pride Day celebration.
Lambert's collaboration with hip-hop duo Macklemore and Ryan Lewis on the song "Same Love" in 2012 was nominated for two Grammy awards, including Song of the Year.
Reagan was manager of Orlando's Pulse nightclub on June 12, 2016 when a man opened fire, killing 49 people in the club and wounding dozens more. He's a graduate of Bishop Ludden High School in Syracuse.
Pride Day events begin at 9:30 Friday morning at the fairgrounds. Reagan will speak at a 5 p.m. ceremony and there will be a parade at 6. Lambert's performance will be one of several on the Empire Experience Stage.
