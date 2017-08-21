Jerry Lewis, Hollywood survivor, showman, dies at 91

FILE - In a Oct. 16, 1977 file photo, comedian Jerry Lewis cuts up during a haircut for the Muscular Dystrophy Association. Lewis was given a $250,000, the promissory note stipulating that he get his hair trimmed. Lewis, the comedian and director whose fundraising telethons became as famous as his hit movies, died Sunday, Aug. 20, 2017, in Las Vegas, according to his publicist. He was 91. Phil Sandlin, File AP Photo