Judge refuses to end Roman Polanski sex assault case

A Los Angeles judge has denied the impassioned plea of Roman Polanski's victim to end the criminal case against the fugitive director. Judge Scott Gordon ruled Friday, Aug. 18, 2017. Polanski must appear in Superior Court if he expects to have his four-decade-old case resolved. Gordon's ruling follows a fervent request by Polanski victim Samantha Geimer to end a "40-year sentence" she says was imposed on perpetrator and victim. Polanski pleaded guilty to sexually assaulting Geimer when she was 13.