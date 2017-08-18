Charlottesville mayor calls for swift removal of Lee statue

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 0:58 Warner Robins, Northside fans dig in for a tailgate party, rivalry game Pause 1:52 Contour Airlines takes off from Macon to Baltimore 1:31 Clara, Snow Queen, Rat King highlight holiday favorite 1:19 Marine One pilot describes landing at White House to pick up president 1:05 It's 'cool every time,' Maconite says of flying the U.S. president 1:00 Maconite who has piloted presidential helicopter reveals his not-so-cool call sign 2:07 'Really great to see passengers' 1:01 What to expect flying from Macon to the Baltimore-Washington airport 1:40 Macon's Authority gets new chairman, director 0:42 Bibb schools 'virtual desktops' explained Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

twitter email Heather Heyer was killed when a vehicle drove through counter protesters in Charlottesville, Va. on Saturday, Aug. 12, 2017. On Wednesday, Aug. 16, 2017, her grandfather, father, and mother talked about her passion and beliefs at a memorial at the Paramount Theater. CSPAN

