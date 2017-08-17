Katy Perry changes tour dates due to 'production delays'

FILE - In this Monday, June 12, 2017, file photo, Katy Perry performs during 'Katy Perry - Witness World Wide' exclusive YouTube Livestream Concert at Ramon C. Cortines School of Visual and Performing Arts in Los Angeles. The pop star’s “Witness: The Tour” is pushing back the start of her new tour to Sept. 19 in Montreal. Perry said in a statement Thursday, Aug. 17, that “major elements of my tour stage design could not be available for me to rehearse on until this week.” Photo by John Salangsang