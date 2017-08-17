Bonnie Tyler to sing 'Total Eclipse' hit during eclipse

FILE - In this May 17, 2013, file photo, Bonnie Tyler performs her song "Believe in Me" during a rehearsal for the final of the Eurovision Song Contest at the Malmo Arena in Malmo, Sweden. Royal Caribbean announced on Aug. 16, 2017, that Tyler will perform her hit “Total Eclipse of the Heart” at sea on the day of the total eclipse Monday during a "Total Eclipse Cruise." Alastair Grant, File AP Photo