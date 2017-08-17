Education activist Malala Yousafzai to study at Oxford

FILE - A Tuesday, July. 18, 2017 file photo of Nobel Peace laureate, Malala Yousafzai, gesturing, during a visit to school in Maiduguri Nigeria. Malala Yousafzai has gained a place at the University of Oxford. The 20-year-old education activist tweeted her acceptance to the school, saying she was "so excited" to win a spot to study philosophy, politics and economics. Jossy Ola, File AP Photo