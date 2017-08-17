FANTASY PLAYS: Preparing for the 2017 football season

FILE - This is a July 25, 2017, file photo showing Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott during NFL football training camp in Oxnard, Calif. The NFL Players Association has appealed Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott's six-game suspension over the league's conclusion that its 2016 rushing leader injured his former girlfriend in three separate incidents last summer. The union said Tuesday, Aug. 15, 2017, it will represent Elliott "to ensure that the NFL is held to its obligation of adhering to principles of industrial due process under the collective bargaining agreement." Gus Ruelas, File AP Photo