Game of Thrones episode shown in Spain, Nordics by error

FILE - This is a Tuesday, June 10, 2014 file photo of weapons from the Game of Thrones are on display at the Waterfront Hall, Belfast, Northern Ireland. HBO in Spain has aired, apparently by accident, episode six of the seventh season of the immensely popular series, Game of Thrones, a week ahead of schedule. The episode was available to Spanish subscribers early Tuesday aug. 15, 2017, for about an hour before being removed. Peter Morrison, File AP Photo