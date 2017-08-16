This undated photo from Commonplace Books LLC shows Joseph Fink. Harper Perennial and Universal Cable Productions told The Associated Press on Wednesday, Aug. 16, 2017, that a novel and television program is in the works for “Alice Isn’t Dead”, the popular podcast about a truck driver searching for her missing wife. The book will be written by the show’s creator, Fink, who also helped write and create the “Welcome to Night Vale” podcast.
'Alice Isn't Dead' podcast being adapted for print and TV

The Associated Press

August 16, 2017 8:04 AM

"Alice Isn't Dead" is taking on new lives.

Harper Perennial and Universal Cable Productions told The Associated Press on Wednesday that a novel and television program are in the works for the popular podcast about a truck driver searching for her missing wife. The book will be written by the show's creator, Joseph Fink, who also helped write and create the "Welcome to Night Vale" podcast. Fink will be executive producer for the TV adaptation, which Universal Cable Productions is developing for USA Network.

The novel, billed by Harper Perennial as a "fast-paced thriller," is scheduled for fall 2018. No date has been set for the TV production.

"Alice Isn't Dead" first aired in 2016. It features Jasika Nicole as the voice of the narrator.

