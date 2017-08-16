Daniel Craig delays specter of retirement as James Bond

FILE - This is a Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2015 file photo of actor Daniel Craig poses for the media as he arrives for the German premiere of the James Bond movie 'Spectre' in Berlin, Germany. British actor Daniel Craig announced he returning to cars, cocktails and camera pens to play James Bond in the franchise’s next film, due out in 2019. The 49-year old actor told Stephen Colbert on Tuesday night’s “Late Show” that it will likely be his last time playing 007, and that he hopes to “go out on a high note.” AP Photo