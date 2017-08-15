Office workers put up a new sign in support of pop singer Taylor Swift at the end of the civil trial involving the pop singer in a case in federal court Monday, Aug. 14, 2017, in Denver.
Swift sends flowers to Denver company that supported her

By ALICIA RANCILIO Associated Press

August 15, 2017 8:13 PM

NEW YORK

Taylor Swift is returning the love to a Denver company that created colorful signs out of Post-its of her song lyrics like "Fearless" and "Begin Again" in its windows during her trial.

The singer sent the team at Craftsy, an online site for crafts, an assortment of flowers Tuesday with a note thanking the company for "brightening my day for every day I was in Denver."

A spokesman at Craftsy said they are "absolutely thrilled."

Craftsy posted a photo of its employees posing with the flowers on its official Twitter account.

Jurors in U.S. District Court in Denver deliberated fewer than four hours to find that ex-radio host David Mueller assaulted and battered Swift during a pre-concert meet-and-greet in June 2013. Per Swift's request, jurors awarded her $1 in damages.

