Santa Fe Indian Market fuses tradition with contemporary art

This Aug. 23, 2015, photo courtesy Santa Fe Indian Market shows two participants in the Female Adult category of the 2015 Santa Fe Indian Market Fashion Challenge of the Native American Clothing Contest at the Santa Fe Indian Market in Santa Fe., N.M. For nearly a century, American Indian jewelers, potters and other artists have been gathering in the heart of northern New Mexico to show off their creations at one of the nation's most prestigious art markets. The annual Santa Fe Indian Market begins Saturday, Aug. 19, 2017. Phil Karshis