Dionne Warwick to be honored with Marian Anderson Award

The Associated Press

August 11, 2017 8:01 AM

PHILADELPHIA

Singer Dionne Warwick will be honored with an award named for a pioneering opera singer.

The Marian Anderson Award is given in Philadelphia to "critically acclaimed artists who have impacted society in a positive way." Anderson was the first black singer to perform at the Metropolitan Opera.

Mayor Jim Kenney announced Thursday that the five-time Grammy winner will receive the award at a Nov. 14 ceremony.

Warwick, an East Orange, New Jersey, native, has had 18 consecutive top 100 singles, and 20 best-selling albums featuring her blend of pop, gospel and R & B.

She has supported many philanthropic campaigns through the years, including those battling AIDS and world hunger. She's also a champion of music education.

Previous winners include singer Patti LaBelle, music producers Kenny Gamble and Leon Huff and jazz great Wynton Marsalis.

