3 charged with murder in fatal shooting of car passenger

Three men face first-degree murder charges in the drive-by shooting of a 15-year-old boy in Tennessee.
Shelby County prosecutors say Demarcus Johnson, Otha Ray and Frederick Wilson have been indicted in the death of Jaheim Walker.
Authorities say Walker and three other people were riding in a car in Memphis on Jan. 20 when occupants in another car opened fire on them. At least 16 shell casings were recovered from the crime scene.
The driver of the car that was shot was hit in the back, but managed to drive a hospital.
Walker suffered multiple gunshot wounds and died. A 16-year-old passenger was critically wounded by several gunshot wounds, but survived. A third passenger was not injured.
It is not immediately clear if Johnson, Ray and Wilson have lawyers.
