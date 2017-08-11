In this Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2017 photo, a life-size silicone figure of Boris Karloff is displayed at the Peabody Essex Museum in Salem, Mass. A new exhibition opening Saturday, Aug. 12 at the museum features 135 works from Metallica guitarist Kirk Hammett's collection of classic horror and sci-fi movie posters and memorabilia, including some Hammett says have inspired his music.
In this Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2017 photo, a life-size silicone figure of Boris Karloff is displayed at the Peabody Essex Museum in Salem, Mass. A new exhibition opening Saturday, Aug. 12 at the museum features 135 works from Metallica guitarist Kirk Hammett's collection of classic horror and sci-fi movie posters and memorabilia, including some Hammett says have inspired his music. Michael Dwyer AP Photo
In this Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2017 photo, a life-size silicone figure of Boris Karloff is displayed at the Peabody Essex Museum in Salem, Mass. A new exhibition opening Saturday, Aug. 12 at the museum features 135 works from Metallica guitarist Kirk Hammett's collection of classic horror and sci-fi movie posters and memorabilia, including some Hammett says have inspired his music. Michael Dwyer AP Photo

Celebrities

Metallica guitarist's monster movie posters go on display

By TRACEE M. HERBAUGH Associated Press

August 11, 2017 12:30 AM

SALEM, Mass.

A new exhibit showcases sci-fi and horror film posters dating back to the 1930s from the collection of Metallica guitarist Kirk Hammett.

The exhibit opens Saturday at the Peabody Essex Museum in Salem and features 135 works owned by the heavy metal musician, including some Hammett says have inspired his music. The posters include one from the 1932 horror film "The Mummy" that depicts a monster with arms crossed over his chest as he casts a predatory gaze toward a woman wearing a sleek, floor-length red dress.

There also are a few that should excite fellow collectors, including the lone-surviving, three-sheet poster for the 1931 film "Frankenstein." It was found in the boarded up projection room of an old movie theater.

The exhibit runs through Nov. 26.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Police bodycam video shows Shia LaBeouf blowing up, swearing at Savannah officers

Police bodycam video shows Shia LaBeouf blowing up, swearing at Savannah officers 3:34

Police bodycam video shows Shia LaBeouf blowing up, swearing at Savannah officers
Video: Kevin Hart shows Cam Newton how much he can bench 2:07

Video: Kevin Hart shows Cam Newton how much he can bench
Northside teacher wants to check this one off his bucket list 1:30

Northside teacher wants to check this one off his bucket list

View More Video