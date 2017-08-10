He escaped a classmate's hit-list. Now he's sworn police

ADVANCE FOR WEEKEND AUG 12-13 AND THEREAFTER - In this Thursday, Aug. 3, 2017 photo, Andre Martin, second from left, sits with fellow Police Academy Graduates during the graduation ceremony in Miami. Though Martin didn’t realize it until almost a decade after the murder of a friend where his name appeared on the kill list, the deadly events of Feb. 3, 2004, set his law enforcement career in motion. Martin, a 26-year-old martial arts expert was part of the new graduating class of Miami-Dade police. Miami Herald via AP Jose A. Iglesias