Lawyer: No appearance at Florida DUI hearing for Tiger Woods

By TERRY SPENCER Associated Press

August 09, 2017 9:43 AM

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla.

Tiger Woods pleaded not guilty Wednesday to driving under the influence and will enter a diversion program later this year, a Florida prosecutor said.

Palm Beach County Assistant State Attorney Adrienne Ellis said Woods' attorney entered the plea on his behalf. The 41-year-old golf superstar will enter a diversion program on Oct. 25.

Woods' attorney Douglas Duncan had no comment. Woods was not in the courtroom on Wednesday.

Under the plea deal, prosecutors will drop the DUI charge from his arrest in May when he was found asleep in his Mercedes-Benz, apparently under the influence of a prescription painkiller and an anti-insomnia drug. No alcohol was found in his system.

Such plea deals are offered to many first-time DUI offenders in Palm Beach County.

By agreeing to enter the program for first-time DUI defendants, Woods will have to plead guilty to reckless driving and receive a year's probation.

