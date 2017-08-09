AP PHOTOS: Struggling actors moonlight as superheroes in LA

In this Thursday, March 2, 2017 photo, wearing a Superman costume, Toly Shtapenko, of Ukraine, takes a long stride along the Hollywood Walk of Fame to impress tourists, in the Hollywood section of Los Angeles. While the Hollywood we see in movies is a place of glamour and beautiful celebrities, the cast of superheroes filling Hollywood Boulevard is frequently anything but. Many are people struggling to make a buck as they pursue their dream of stardom. Jae C. Hong AP Photo