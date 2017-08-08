Philadelphia Orchestra gets $5M to spotlight organ music

The giant organ used by The Philadelphia Orchestra will be in the spotlight even more thanks to a $5 million donation aimed at highlighting the instrument.
Philly.com reports (http://bit.ly/2wCSO1A ) the donation comes from the Wyncote Foundation with backing from philanthropist and organ enthusiast Frederick Haas.
Orchestra officials say they were already planning several performances featuring the organ next season, but more have been added as a result of the gift.
The Kimmel Center, home of the orchestra, houses the Fred J. Cooper Memorial Organ, which is named for Haas' grandfather.
