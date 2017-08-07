Celebrities

Chicago marks 50 yrs of Picasso sculpture that grew on city

The Associated Press

August 07, 2017 11:01 PM

CHICAGO

A work of public art that initially bewildered and displeased many Chicagoans — only to later become a city icon — is turning 50.

Chicago is marking the 1967 unveiling of the Pablo Picasso sculpture this month. Events surrounding the anniversary include music performances Tuesday at the Daley Plaza where it stands.

Chicago columnist Mike Royko 50 years ago famously described the tepid applause from a disappointed crowd of VIPs as the Cubist structure was unveiled. He wrote some people "just stood there, frowning or blank-faced." Royko said with some admiration that it looked like "a giant insect that is about to eat a smaller, weaker insect."

But the sculpture grew on Chicagoans and it became a popular tourist attraction.

A film and lecture series on it is also planned.

