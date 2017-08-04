Hit song 'Despacito' becomes most viewed video on YouTube

FILE - In this April 27, 2017 file photo, singers Luis Fonsi, left and Daddy Yankee perform during the Latin Billboard Awards in Coral Gables, Fla. On Friday, Aug. 4, 2017, YouTube announced that the music video for the No. 1 hit song “Despacito” has become the most viewed clip on YouTube of all-time. Lynne Sladky, File AP Photo