"t@gged" to start third season production in New Mexico

A psychological thriller that follows three teenage girls is set to start production on its third season in New Mexico.
State Film Office Director Nick Maniatis announced Wednesday that AwesomenessTV's series "t@gged" will begin filming in early August. He says production will wrap mid-September in Albuquerque and Jemez, New Mexico.
Officials say the production will employ around 55 New Mexico crew members and 30 principal actors from the state.
"t@gged" is a psychological thriller that follows three teenage girls, who become connected after a series of violent videos are sent to them from an unknown user known as Monkey Man.
