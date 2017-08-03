BlackStar Film Festival to highlight themes of resistance

FILE - In this Aug. 11, 2014 file photo, a protester yells at police outside the Ferguson, Mo., Police Department while participating in a rally against the shooting of 18-year-old Michael Brown. Filmmakers will join the national conversation about race, policing and social protest this week in Philadelphia. The sixth annual BlackStar Film Festival opening Thursday, Aug. 3, 2017, will focus on the theme of "resistance," and examine uprisings around the world, including in the United States. Film topics will include the race riots of the 1960s, the Los Angeles riots of the 1990s and protests in Ferguson, Missouri, after the fatal shooting of Michael Brown that spawned the Black Lives Matter movement. Jeff Roberson, File AP Photo