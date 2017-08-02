FILE - In this May 5, 2017, file photo, Republican National Committee Chairwoman Ronna Romney McDaniel addresses Hispanic business owners and community members at the Lansing Regional Chamber of Commerce in Lansing, Mich. Republican senators are bucking President Donald Trump’s calls to revive the health care debate. And Trump just ousted his only top White House aide with deep links to the Republican Party. Trump’s fundraising prowess is the engine of the Republican National Committee and a lifeline for every Republican planning to rely on the party for financial help during next year’s congressional races. “The president is somebody who absolutely is an asset when it comes to fundraising,” Ronna Romney McDaniel said.
Trump's fundraising prowess keeps Republican Party close

By JULIE BYKOWICZ Associated Press

August 02, 2017 3:15 AM

WASHINGTON

Republican senators are bucking President Donald Trump's calls to revive the health care debate. And Trump just ousted his only top White House aide with deep links to the party.

But the president and his party won't be calling it quits any time soon. They remain tightly linked by a force more powerful than politics or personal ties: cash.

Trump's fundraising prowess is the engine of the Republican National Committee and a lifeline for every Republican planning to rely on the party for financial help during next year's races. Leaning heavily on Trump's appeal among small donors, the party has raised $75 million in the first six months of the year.

That's more than double what the Democrats had raised by the same point in President Barack Obama's first year.

