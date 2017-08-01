Packers' Mike Daniels brings energy to D _ and love of anime

FILE - This July 27, 2017 file photo shows Green Bay Packers' Mike Daniels stretching during NFL football training camp in Green Bay, Wis. For a few days this month in San Diego, Daniels traded in his green-and-gold uniform for a white robe, a championship belt and a blonde wig that had to be taped to his head. Daniels is a tough-as-nails defender who brings energy to the football field. He’s a huge fan of Japanese animation off of it, so much so that Daniels attended the pop culture convention Comic-Con in July, the week before training camp. Morry Gash, file AP Photo