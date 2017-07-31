Woman says she had teen sexual relationship with Pete Rose

FILE - In this Dec. 15, 2015, file photo, former baseball player and manager Pete Rose speaks during a news conference in Las Vegas. A woman said she had a sexual relationship with Rose in the 1970s, starting when she was 14 or 15 years old, according to her sworn testimony submitted to a court Monday, July 31, 2017, in a federal defamation lawsuit Rose filed in 2016 against John Dowd, the lawyer whose investigation got Rose kicked out of Major League Baseball for gambling. Mark J. Terrill, File AP Photo