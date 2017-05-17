Celebrities

May 17, 2017 4:17 PM

Milwaukee Sheriff Clarke takes job with Homeland Security

The Associated Press
MILWAUKEE

Milwaukee County Sheriff David Clarke says he's taken a job as an assistant secretary in the Department of Homeland Security.

The conservative firebrand told WISN-AM talk radio host Vicki McKenna on Wednesday that he will work in the Office of Partnership and Engagement as a liaison to state, local and tribal law enforcement agencies. He says he will start in June.

A DHS spokesman didn't immediately reply to a phone message and email.

Clarke has become a conservative darling through his provocative social media presence and was a strong supporter of Donald Trump during the presidential campaign.

The appointment comes just two weeks after an inquest into the dehydration death of an inmate at the Milwaukee County Jail recommended criminal charges against as many as seven staffers. Clarke wasn't among them.

